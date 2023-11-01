Goodwill of the Great Plains launches annual ‘Boots to Suits’ program

SIOUX CITY, I.A. (Dakota News Now) - Goodwill of the Great Plains is giving back to those who served over the next couple of weeks.

The “Boots to Suits” program runs from Nov 1 through 14 at all Goodwill of the Great Plains locations.

The program offers a free $40 store voucher to any veteran or active military member to go toward clothing or accessories that can help them find employment.

Last year, over 1,000 veterans and active members benefitted from the program.

To receive a voucher, proof of service, such as a military ID, is required. You can find a store near you here.

Veterans looking for employment can take advantage of free job training and community service programs offered at any of the four Goodwill Job Centers in Sioux City, Sioux Falls, Storm Lake, and Rapid City.

