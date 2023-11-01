Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

LIVE at 10:30: One Sioux Falls briefing gives overview of street construction projects

City of Sioux Falls
City of Sioux Falls(Courtesy of the City of Sioux Falls)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Wednesday’s One Sioux Falls media briefing gives an update on this year’s street construction projects.

Brad Ludens, principal engineer with the City of Sioux Falls, and Harry Johnston, Sioux Falls area engineer for the South Dakota Department of Transportation, are presenting at the briefing.

The briefing will be viewable in this article starting at 10:30 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a standoff north of Hornick, Iowa where authorities say there was a fatal...
Sheriff: Father, son dead after hours-long standoff near Hornick, IA
The Pride of the Dakotas Marching Band has allegedly had to deal with items thrown at them from...
Empty alcohol bottles allegedly thrown at SDSU marching band
Dakota State University has secured a gift of $7 million from T. Denny Sanford to help the...
T. Denny Sanford gifts DSU $7M for indoor practice facility
Some of Sioux Falls’ newest residents celebrated their first-ever Halloween this week.
Sioux Falls NICU babies get dressed up for Halloween
Officers have recorded 12 car break-ins so far.
Brookings police report thefts from multiple vehicles

Latest News

'Fight like a Ninja' hockey tournament
A Hockey Tournament dedicated to mental health
A Hockey Tournament dedicated to mental health
A Hockey Tournament dedicated to mental health
Preparing for cold and flu season with Hy-Vee
Preparing for cold and flu season with Hy-Vee
Preparing for cold and flu season with Hy-Vee