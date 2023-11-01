Mike Meyer to return as skipper of the Sioux Falls Canaries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Canaries have agreed to terms with manager Mike Meyer on a contract extension through the 2025 season with a club option for 2026.

Canaries General Manager Duell Higbe knew this was a priority not just because of the way the Canaries ended the 2023 season but because of the culture that Meyer has built in the clubhouse over the years.

“Mike is an exceptional manager that gives his heart and soul to our organization and has since his arrival in 2007, when he started as our pitching coach. We are so excited to have Mike continue building something special here in Sioux Falls and we can’t wait to see what the future holds for our team”, said Higbe.

Meyer has guided the Canaries since 2017 and has led the Canaries to two (2) playoff appearances including last season when he guided the team to a 52-48 regular season record and a tie for second place in the West Division of the American Association. The Canaries went 21-10 to finish the regular season and won seven of their final nine series to secure a playoff spot. The 2023 season ended at the hands of 2023 Miles Wolff Cup Champion Kansas City Monarchs in the best-of-three West Division Series.

“I am so grateful to Brian Slipka, Twan, Brian Jamros and Duell Higbe for believing in me. I am truly honored to be a part of such a great group of people, and I look forward to continuing to bring a winning culture to the Canaries franchise,” Meyer said, “my family and I love Sioux Falls and look forward to spending more summers in our second home.”

The Canaries 2024 season will include 50 regular season home and away games and the official schedule is set to be released in November.

