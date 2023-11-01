Nebraska man dies during standoff near Allen

UPDATE

DIXON COUNTY, Neb. (KTIV) - The Nebraska State Patrol says a wanted man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a standoff Tuesday night in northeast Nebraska.

The NSP says at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, troopers and the Dixon County Sheriff’s Office were trying to locate an individual wanted on multiple arrest warrants. That man, identified as 36-year-old Andrew Chase, was located at his residence at 86598 Highway 9, which is located south of Allen, Nebraska.

According to NSP, troopers made several attempts to contact Chase and have him exit the house, but there was no response. At some time before 2 p.m., the NSP says Chase was seen leaving the house, walking around the property carrying a gun and hiding in various locations. Authorities say Chase was legally prohibited from owning a firearm and the NSP SWAT Team was called in.

While NSP SWAT was on its way, authorities say Chase was seen reentering his home. Several more attempts were made to have Chase exit the home voluntarily while a search warrant was obtained for the residence.

The NSP says after not hearing from Chase for 45 minutes, SWAT Troopers entered the home. At about 8:50 p.m., NSP says one of their K9s was able to locate Chase inside a room on the second floor of the home. Shortly after this, troopers say they heard a single gunshot come from that room. When the SWAT team entered the room they found Chase with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Emergency medical personnel, who were already on location, tried life-saving measures but Chase was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say no law enforcement officers fired a weapon during this incident and no other injuries were reported. Per Nebraska statute, a grand jury investigation will be held in Dixon County.

Nebraska State Highway 9 in Dixon County was blocked Tuesday night as the standoff went on for several hours. It has since been reopened.

PREVIOUS

DIXON COUNTY, Neb. (KTIV) - State Highway 9 in Dixon County, Nebraska was blocked Tuesday night by a large law enforcement presence.

On scene were deputies from the Dixon County Sheriff’s Office, troopers from Nebraska State Patrol, even fire trucks from the South Sioux City Fire Department.

They blocked Highway 9 near the intersection of Highway 9 and 866 Road.

That’s about two miles south of Allen.

KTIV crews at the scene have seen a drone in the sky.

Authorities haven’t offered an explanation for the large law enforcement presence, nor when they expect to re-open Highway 9, but do say there is no danger to the public.

