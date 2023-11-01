Avera Medical Minute
Overdose epidemic: White House calls on Congress to fund fight

By Beth Warden
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Biden administration drew attention to the overdose epidemic on Wednesday by calling on Congress to provide funding to fight the crisis on several points.

The fight includes bolstering activity on the southern US border by purchasing state-of-the-art machines to detect opioids where much of the supply is entering the country.

The CDC reports that in South Dakota, 105 people died from opioid overdose deaths in 2021. On Wednesday, the Biden administration announced another step in the fight against overdose deaths.

“Do a crackdown on the trafficking of dangerous and lethal illicit drugs like fentanyl,” said White House Drug Policy Advisor Dr. Rahul Gupta.

If the funding bill passes, each state would receive funds to provide prevention programs, treatment, and law enforcement to crack down on the illegal trade. South Dakota’s share would be $3 million and tribes would receive even more.

“To vote for the damn money. We’ve got to pass this emergency funding so we can continue but much more exponentially increase the crackdown on drug traffickers,” said Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey.

The hope is to also address the manufacturing of the drug components in China that make their way to Mexico and into the US.

“We hope to work with both South Dakota and all of the states and tribes as well as the district to be able to once this money is approved,” Dr. Gupta explained.

Should Congress approve the funding, each state would need to officially request the money.

Other recent federal funds have not been requested by the state.

According to Governor Noem’s office, there are concerns about the strings attached to the allocations.

