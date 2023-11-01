Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

SDSU’s Jimmy Rogers knows his team will face another tough challenge against NDSU for the Dakota Marker

Jacks coach doesn’t care that Bison have 2 losses
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 12:30 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota State football team was dominant in Saturday’s 37-3 win over USD at the Dakotadome. I spoke with Jimmy Rogers on Calling All Sports today and he was pleased with all phases of the game, especially the defense and offensive line play as they simply took control of the game.

But they have to put it behind them with the Bison coming to Brookings Saturday afternoon for an even bigger rivalry game in football with the Dakota Marker at stake.

SDSU Football Coach Jimmy Rogers says, “Obviously there’s a mutual respect there. This is a championship program. I’m not concerned about where they are in rankings. We are well aware of who’s coming to town and the talent that’s on this football team. 13 pre-season All-Conference players led by Cam Miller who right now is playing the best football of his career.”

Even though the Bison have lost twice, Rogers and his players have plenty of respect for the most dominant program in FCS history. But they also have plenty of confidence with hos well they are playing.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watertown police car (file)
Teenage girl shot in Watertown
The scene of a standoff north of Hornick, Iowa where authorities say there was a fatal...
Sheriff: Father, son dead after hours-long standoff near Hornick, IA
The Pride of the Dakotas Marching Band has allegedly had to deal with items thrown at them from...
Empty alcohol bottles allegedly thrown at SDSU marching band
FILE - North Dakota Sen. Ray Holmberg listens during a joint House and Senate Appropriations...
Ex-North Dakota lawmaker charged with flying to Prague with intent to rape a minor
Sioux Falls police arrest man following assault in car

Latest News

Western Christian and Boyden Hull advance at Iowa State Volleyball Tournament
Western Christian and Boyden Hull advance at Iowa State Volleyball Tournament
USF edges Augustana in 5-set thriller in NSIC Volleyball at Elmen Center
USF edges Augustana in 5-set thriller in NSIC Volleyball at Elmen Center
Top-ranked Northwestern rolls to sweep of Briar Cliff in GPAC Volleyball
Top-ranked Northwestern rolls to 23rd win with sweep at Briar Cliff
SF Christian wins for 30th time in Region 3-A win over West Central
SF Christian wins for 30th time with Region 3-A sweep of West Central