SDSU’s Jimmy Rogers knows his team will face another tough challenge against NDSU for the Dakota Marker

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota State football team was dominant in Saturday’s 37-3 win over USD at the Dakotadome. I spoke with Jimmy Rogers on Calling All Sports today and he was pleased with all phases of the game, especially the defense and offensive line play as they simply took control of the game.

But they have to put it behind them with the Bison coming to Brookings Saturday afternoon for an even bigger rivalry game in football with the Dakota Marker at stake.

SDSU Football Coach Jimmy Rogers says, “Obviously there’s a mutual respect there. This is a championship program. I’m not concerned about where they are in rankings. We are well aware of who’s coming to town and the talent that’s on this football team. 13 pre-season All-Conference players led by Cam Miller who right now is playing the best football of his career.”

Even though the Bison have lost twice, Rogers and his players have plenty of respect for the most dominant program in FCS history. But they also have plenty of confidence with hos well they are playing.

