SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The best team in Class A volleyball improved to 30-4 Tuesday night with a sweep of West Central in Region 3-A action at the SF Christian gym. The Chargers got 9 kills from Sidny Oostra and 8 each from Taylor Byle and Brietta Tims in the victory.

