Slowly Warming up

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to see plenty of sunshine today and temperatures will be gradually warming up through the rest of the week. Highs today will be in the upper 30s to the north with low to mid 40s in the south. The 50s will be back on Friday for everyone!

This weekend is looking pretty nice! Highs will be in the upper 40s and low 50s around most of the region with a few upper 40s to the north. Don’t forget -- Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend, so you set your clocks back one hour Saturday night!

We’re tracking chances for precipitation on Sunday and into early Monday. Most of this should fall in the form of rain. While some snowflakes mix in, accumulations are not anticipated at this time. Highs next week will be in the 40s.

