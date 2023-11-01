Top-ranked Northwestern rolls to 23rd win with sweep at Briar Cliff

SIOUX CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) -The No. 1-ranked Northwestern College volleyball team (23-2, 14-2 GPAC) clinched a share of the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Regular Season title and the top-seed in the GPAC Tournament with their 21st sweep of the season over the Chargers of Briar Cliff University (7-23, 2-14 GPAC) Tuesday night inside the Newman Flanagan Center.

Northwestern began the match red hot and never looked back, taking an early 6-0 lead over the home squad in the first set. Liv Reitsma (So., Papillion, Neb.) was lethal from behind the service line as she started the rally as three different Raiders recorded kills in the first six points, including a pair from Zavyr Metzger (So., Larchwood, Iowa). The Red Raiders would keep the pedal on the metal and open up an 18-8 lead, eventually taking the final three points of the set to take the opener, 25-12.

The home squad from Briar Cliff showed some fight in the second set as they took the first two points of the set and began using their own block early on. The Chargers would hold an 11-9 lead when Northwestern took four-straight points to take their first lead of the set at 13-11, building that into an 8-2 run to lead 17-13. Briar Cliff would battle back to within one point (17-16), but another run, this time 8-1, would see the Red Raiders run away with the set and take the 2-0 match lead (25-17).

Sensing at least a share of the regular season title was within reach, Northwestern jumped out to a 6-1 lead in the third set. Northwestern would, once again, not let the Chargers back into it as they built a 12-5 advantage. Utilizing a 5-0 spurt would see the match be put all but over, with Northwestern taking the third – and final – set, 25-14.

MATCH NOTES:

Northwestern wins a share of the 2023 GPAC Regular Season title (Concordia & Jamestown).

It marks the first regular season title (outright or shared) since 2019 and the eighth under head coach Kyle Van Den Bosch.

Jazlin De Haan posted her 12th double-double of the season (18 D, 12 K).

Northwestern hit .240, Briar Cliff hit .000.

NWC notched their 19th double-digit blocking game of the season with 11.

Zavyr Metzger led the team with her eight blocks, while De Haan had four.

De Haan posted a match-high 12 kills, the only athlete on the night in double-digits.

Alysen Dexter posted nine kills and Emma Westphal had six.

Liv Reitsma had a match-high 23 assists and Logan Miller added 15.

De Haan also led the match with her 18 digs and Olivia Granstra was right behind her with 17.

NWC posted four aces to BCU’s one; led by a pair from Granstra.

The win marks 34-straight over the Chargers in series history.

Up Next: The Red Raiders will prep for the quarterfinals of the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) tournament set for this coming Saturday, November 4.

Match recap courtesy Northwestern Athletics

