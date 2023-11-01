Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Top-ranked Northwestern rolls to 23rd win with sweep at Briar Cliff

Red Raiders improve to 14-2 in the GPAC and remain unbeaten on the road
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 12:28 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) -The No. 1-ranked Northwestern College volleyball team (23-2, 14-2 GPAC) clinched a share of the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Regular Season title and the top-seed in the GPAC Tournament with their 21st sweep of the season over the Chargers of Briar Cliff University (7-23, 2-14 GPAC) Tuesday night inside the Newman Flanagan Center.

Northwestern began the match red hot and never looked back, taking an early 6-0 lead over the home squad in the first set. Liv Reitsma (So., Papillion, Neb.) was lethal from behind the service line as she started the rally as three different Raiders recorded kills in the first six points, including a pair from Zavyr Metzger (So., Larchwood, Iowa). The Red Raiders would keep the pedal on the metal and open up an 18-8 lead, eventually taking the final three points of the set to take the opener, 25-12.

The home squad from Briar Cliff showed some fight in the second set as they took the first two points of the set and began using their own block early on. The Chargers would hold an 11-9 lead when Northwestern took four-straight points to take their first lead of the set at 13-11, building that into an 8-2 run to lead 17-13. Briar Cliff would battle back to within one point (17-16), but another run, this time 8-1, would see the Red Raiders run away with the set and take the 2-0 match lead (25-17).

Sensing at least a share of the regular season title was within reach, Northwestern jumped out to a 6-1 lead in the third set. Northwestern would, once again, not let the Chargers back into it as they built a 12-5 advantage. Utilizing a 5-0 spurt would see the match be put all but over, with Northwestern taking the third – and final – set, 25-14.

MATCH NOTES:

  • Northwestern wins a share of the 2023 GPAC Regular Season title (Concordia & Jamestown).
  • It marks the first regular season title (outright or shared) since 2019 and the eighth under head coach Kyle Van Den Bosch.
  • Jazlin De Haan posted her 12th double-double of the season (18 D, 12 K).
  • Northwestern hit .240, Briar Cliff hit .000.
  • NWC notched their 19th double-digit blocking game of the season with 11.
  • Zavyr Metzger led the team with her eight blocks, while De Haan had four.
  • De Haan posted a match-high 12 kills, the only athlete on the night in double-digits.
  • Alysen Dexter posted nine kills and Emma Westphal had six.
  • Liv Reitsma had a match-high 23 assists and Logan Miller added 15.
  • De Haan also led the match with her 18 digs and Olivia Granstra was right behind her with 17.
  • NWC posted four aces to BCU’s one; led by a pair from Granstra.
  • The win marks 34-straight over the Chargers in series history.

Up Next: The Red Raiders will prep for the quarterfinals of the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) tournament set for this coming Saturday, November 4.

Match recap courtesy Northwestern Athletics

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watertown police car (file)
Teenage girl shot in Watertown
The scene of a standoff north of Hornick, Iowa where authorities say there was a fatal...
Sheriff: Father, son dead after hours-long standoff near Hornick, IA
The Pride of the Dakotas Marching Band has allegedly had to deal with items thrown at them from...
Empty alcohol bottles allegedly thrown at SDSU marching band
FILE - North Dakota Sen. Ray Holmberg listens during a joint House and Senate Appropriations...
Ex-North Dakota lawmaker charged with flying to Prague with intent to rape a minor
Sioux Falls police arrest man following assault in car

Latest News

Western Christian and Boyden Hull advance at Iowa State Volleyball Tournament
Western Christian and Boyden Hull advance at Iowa State Volleyball Tournament
SDSU coach knows his team will face another tough test in NDSU for Dakota Marker
SDSU’s Jimmy Rogers knows his team will face another tough challenge against NDSU for the Dakota Marker
USF edges Augustana in 5-set thriller in NSIC Volleyball at Elmen Center
USF edges Augustana in 5-set thriller in NSIC Volleyball at Elmen Center
SF Christian wins for 30th time in Region 3-A win over West Central
SF Christian wins for 30th time with Region 3-A sweep of West Central