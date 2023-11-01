Western Christian and Boyden Hull advance at Iowa State Volleyball Tournament

CORALVILLE, IA (Dakota News Now) -Tuesday was a great day for both Western Christian and Boyden Hull at the Iowa State Volleyball Tournament in Coralville. Both teams won their matches to advance to semi-finals.

In Class 3-A the Wolfpack were playing in their 23rd straight tournament after having moved up from 2-A (defending champs) to Class 3-A. Shayna Van Dyken led the way with 18 kills as Tammi Veerbeek’s team beat the Storm Pointers of Center Point-Urbana 3-1.

And in Class 1-A, Boyden Hull dropped the first set but rallied for a 3-1 win over St. Albert as 4 Comets were in double figures in kills. Elly Moret led the way with 12 including the match point with a put-away.

Both teams play semi-final matches on Wednesday.

