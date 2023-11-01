Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Western Christian and Boyden Hull advance at Iowa State Volleyball Tournament

Wolfpack and Comets victorious 3-1 Tuesday
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 12:30 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORALVILLE, IA (Dakota News Now) -Tuesday was a great day for both Western Christian and Boyden Hull at the Iowa State Volleyball Tournament in Coralville. Both teams won their matches to advance to semi-finals.

In Class 3-A the Wolfpack were playing in their 23rd straight tournament after having moved up from 2-A (defending champs) to Class 3-A. Shayna Van Dyken led the way with 18 kills as Tammi Veerbeek’s team beat the Storm Pointers of Center Point-Urbana 3-1.

And in Class 1-A, Boyden Hull dropped the first set but rallied for a 3-1 win over St. Albert as 4 Comets were in double figures in kills. Elly Moret led the way with 12 including the match point with a put-away.

Both teams play semi-final matches on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watertown police car (file)
Teenage girl shot in Watertown
The scene of a standoff north of Hornick, Iowa where authorities say there was a fatal...
Sheriff: Father, son dead after hours-long standoff near Hornick, IA
The Pride of the Dakotas Marching Band has allegedly had to deal with items thrown at them from...
Empty alcohol bottles allegedly thrown at SDSU marching band
FILE - North Dakota Sen. Ray Holmberg listens during a joint House and Senate Appropriations...
Ex-North Dakota lawmaker charged with flying to Prague with intent to rape a minor
Sioux Falls police arrest man following assault in car

Latest News

SDSU coach knows his team will face another tough test in NDSU for Dakota Marker
SDSU’s Jimmy Rogers knows his team will face another tough challenge against NDSU for the Dakota Marker
USF edges Augustana in 5-set thriller in NSIC Volleyball at Elmen Center
USF edges Augustana in 5-set thriller in NSIC Volleyball at Elmen Center
Top-ranked Northwestern rolls to sweep of Briar Cliff in GPAC Volleyball
Top-ranked Northwestern rolls to 23rd win with sweep at Briar Cliff
SF Christian wins for 30th time in Region 3-A win over West Central
SF Christian wins for 30th time with Region 3-A sweep of West Central