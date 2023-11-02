10pm Sportscast Wednesday, November 1st

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Garrett Raboin is pretty happy with his Augustana hockey team after the Colorado trip. Dordt swept Dakota State in NAIA Baseball at the Sanford Pentagon. Cooper Seamer has your Plays of the Week. And it was semi-final day at the Iowa State Volleyball Tournament with Western Christian in 3-A advancing and Boyden Hull in 1-A being eliminated.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.