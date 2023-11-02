Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

10pm Sportscast Wednesday, November 1st

Augie Hockey, NAIA Hoops, Plays and Iowa State Volleyball
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 12:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Garrett Raboin is pretty happy with his Augustana hockey team after the Colorado trip. Dordt swept Dakota State in NAIA Baseball at the Sanford Pentagon. Cooper Seamer has your Plays of the Week. And it was semi-final day at the Iowa State Volleyball Tournament with Western Christian in 3-A advancing and Boyden Hull in 1-A being eliminated.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake County school nurse saves child's life
Third grader’s school nurse makes lifesaving discovery, mom says
The scene of a standoff north of Hornick, Iowa where authorities say there was a fatal...
Sheriff: Father, son dead after hours-long standoff near Hornick, IA
The Pride of the Dakotas Marching Band has allegedly had to deal with items thrown at them from...
Empty alcohol bottles allegedly thrown at SDSU marching band
Authorities are still investigating what caused the massive explosion that literally blew her...
Daughter and sister of Humboldt house explosion victims reflects on tragedy
Dakota State University has secured a gift of $7 million from T. Denny Sanford to help the...
T. Denny Sanford gifts DSU $7M for indoor practice facility

Latest News

10pm Sportscast Wednesday, November 1st
10pm Sportscast Wednesday, November 1st
Western Christian advances to championship, Boyden Hull eliminated at Iowa State Volleyball...
Western Christian advances, Boyden Hull done at Iowa State Volleyball Tournament
Augie hockey coach really happy with how his team responded in Colorado after slow start
Augustana Hockey Coach very happy with how his team responded in Colorado after slow start
Dordt gets sweep of Dakota State in NAIA Basketball at Sanford Pentagon
Dordt sweeps basketball doubleheader from Dakota State at Sanford Pentagon