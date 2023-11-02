Avera Medical Minute
Augustana Hockey Coach very happy with how his team responded in Colorado after slow start

Vikes rally in Denver against #2 Pioneers and win at Colorado College
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 2, 2023
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -To say that the brand new Augustana hockey program is off to a great start would be an understatement.

After a win and a tie in Colorado the Vikings are now 3-2-1 and headed for Michigan tomorrow to play 2 games with Michigan Tech.

And they head east with a ton of confidence after skating to a 5-5 tie at #2 Denver last Friday. In a game they trailed 3-0 just 8 minutes into the game.

Augustana Hockey Coach Garrett Raboin says, “Just the resiliency to fight back and make it a game. And then to fall down on a couple of other occasions but to have an answer back. It took us all the way to the very end to tie that game with 21 seconds left in regulation and then we pushed in the 3 on 3 and had opportunities to win it then. And then it’s a bonus to get the overtime win.”

Even though it goes down in the books as a tie. The next night they beat Colorado College 4-3. They play the top team in the CCHA this weekend at Michigan Tech. The Vikings next home game is right after Thanksgiving still at The Premier Center. MIDCO Arena is still set to be ready in late January for the first home game on campus.

