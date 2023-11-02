Augustana University offers new learning opportunities for nursing students

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thanks to a federal grant, Augustana University can now offer nursing students new and enhanced simulation learning opportunities.

Simulation learning is a part of every course the nursing program offers.

The new equipment also allows Augustana to be better equipped to address the region’s nursing shortage.

“It allows students to learn about patient care in a safe space. They can make errors or not make errors in a place where there are no consequences, so then it’s one step closer to real life and when they go into the hospitals or into the clinical setting and take care of patients, they’re prepared,” said Program Director of Nursing School of Health Professions Lynn White.

For more information on Augustana’s nursing program, visit augie.edu/nursing.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.