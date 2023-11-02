Avera Medical Minute
Avera Medical Minute: Adjusting from daylight saving time schedule

Avera McKennan Sleep Lab Coordinator Brenda Rotert discusses the time adjustment we will make as we head back into standard time.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There is more than a change in the color of leaves when summer comes to an end.

We are changing our clocks from daylight saving and moving back to standard time.

There is a good chance you are one of the many people with sleep schedules that will be off, and it can take a toll on the body according to Avera McKennan Sleep Lab Coordinator Brenda Rotert.

“Just the little shift in those daylight hours really affects your circadian rhythm,” she said.

Preparation, setting the alarm earlier days ahead of time, and being strict on screen time before bed will help make the transition better.

Doing it yourself can be easier said than done, and parents helping their kids adjust can be another challenge.

Rotert says a deliberate effort to wind your body down, avoid screen time, and allow the melatonin to take effect can help. Getting into a routine and knowing it is time to unwind by taking a bath or reading a book can help get them into a sleepy setting.

