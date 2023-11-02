Buffalo Ridge Brewing brings back charity bingo

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Since 2019, Buffalo Ridge Brewing in Hartford has helped local charities and non-profit organizations raise nearly $30,000 through their Charity Bingo & Brews event.

Rick Warkentchien of Buffalo Ridge Brewing stopped by Dakota News Now to preview this Saturday’s bingo event, which will benefit Dakotabilities, who provide services for those with disabilities.

The bingo event takes place the first Saturday of each month from October through May. Each month, Buffalo Ridge Brewing selects an organization to receive all of the proceeds generated by the bingo event.

If you wish to be considered as a recipient, download and complete the application and email to support@buffaloridgebrewing.com.

