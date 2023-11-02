Dordt sweeps basketball doubleheader from Dakota State at Sanford Pentagon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was a good night to be a Dordt basketball fan Wednesday in Sioux Falls as the #3 women beat #8 Dakota State 90-54 and the men followed that with an 88-67 victory.

WOMEN’S RECAP

Dordt (Iowa) started the game red-shot shooting from the field by going 8-of-11 from the field for a 19-3 lead, never trailing in the game to open the 2023-24 season with a 90-54 victory over Dakota State (S.D.) at the Sanford Sports Complex in the Pentagon. It was the battle of the NAIA’s women’s basketball preseason Top 10 teams. It was the second straight season that both teams played at the Sanford Pentagon. It was the season opener for both teams. Dakota State (0-1 overall record) advanced to the national semifinals last season and is ranked No. 8 in the preseason poll. Dordt (1-0 overall record) is ranked No. 3 in the national poll and advanced to the NAIA national tournament quarterfinals. The Trojans continue their action Friday afternoon as they face another NAIA’s Top 10 team. DSU faces No. 5 ranked Marian (Ind.) in the annual Cattle Classic, hosted by Concordia (Neb.) at Friedrich Arena in Seward, Neb. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m.

(3) Dordt (Iowa) 90, (8) Dakota State (S.D.) 54 – FINAL

The Defenders kicked off the game by making three straight baskets by open a 6-0 lead with eight minutes, twenty-one seconds on the clock in the first quarter. Lilli Mackley drained a 3-pointer to end DSU’s scoring drought (assisted by Savannah Walsdorf), trailing 6-3 with 7:26 to go in the first period. Dordt erupted for 16 straight points in the next three-plus minutes, ballooning their lead to 19-3 with 4:08 left in the first. Angela Slattery ended the Trojans’ scoring drought with a basket inside the paint (DSU trailed 19-5 with four minutes on the clock). The Defenders led 27-6 after the first ten minutes, thanks to their 57.9 percent field goal shooting (11-of-19 field goals). The Trojans were held to 2-of-18 from the field (11.1 percent).DU maintained their double dight lead throughout the second quarter.

The Defenders outscored the Trojans 19-14 in the second period, capped by layup by Macy Sievers to close the first half for a 46-20 halftime lead. Dordt outscored Dakota State 23-15 in the third period to extend their lead to 69-35. The Defenders edged the Trojans 21-19 in the final quarter. Tabor Teel posted career-highs 12 points and nine rebounds off the bench for DSU. She was 5-of-7 from the field. Slattery added nine points and seven rebounds. She stole the ball four times. Mackley had four points and eight rebounds. Caitlin Dyer, Olivia Ritter, and Bria Wasmund each added four points for Dakota State. Walsdorf, Huber, and Molli Thornton each had four points. Dyer recorded three steals. Walsdorf and Morgan Huber each dished out two assists. Slattery, Huber, and Angelina Chapple each registered a blocked shot. Walsdorf established a new all-time school record steals at DSU after recording a steal in the game. She broke the tie with Jessica VanLoy (2004-08) with 305 career steals at Dakota State. Walsdorf also had four rebounds.

Dordt led a balanced scoring offense attack with 13 different players scored in the game. Karly Gustafson produced a double-double of 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Janie Schoonhoven added 15 points. Bailey Beckman scored 11 points. Sievers tallied 12 points and dished out eight assists. Olivia Harazin had eight points.Faith Van Holland, Hayden Heimensen, Macey Nielson, and Gracie Schoonhoven each had five points for DU.The Defenders shot 45.3 percent from the field (34-of-75 field goals), including 9-of-19 3-pointers (47.4 percent). Th Trojans were 29.9 percent from the field (20-of-67 field goals) and 3-of-23 3-pointers.

MEN’S RECAP

After Dakota State (S.D.) trimmed (RV) Dordt’s (Iowa) lead to two points (26-24), the Defenders closed the first half with a 17-2 scoring run and never trailed in the game for an 88-57 victory Wednesday evening. It was the second straight year that both teams met at the Sanford Sports Complex in the Pentagon. Dakota State fell to 0-3 overall record. Dordt, a member of the Great Plains Athletic Conference and receiving votes in the NAIA men’s basketball coaches’ Top 25 preseason poll, raised their overall record to 2-0.The Trojans continue their busy schedule Thursday evening, traveling to NCAA Division III Martin Luther (Minn.). Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. at LSC Gymnasium on the campus of Martin Luther in New Ulm, Minn.

(RV) Dordt (Iowa) 88, Dakota State (S.D.) 57 – FINAL

Dordt opened the game by scoring seven straight points, capped by a jump shot from Jackson Louscher for 7-0 lead with sixteen minutes and forty seconds on the clock.The Trojans were held scoreless for the first four-and-half minutes, snapping their scoring drought with 15:24 on the clock after a layup by Taylor Edwards (DSU trialed 7-2).Dordt went on a 5-0 run to earn the first double digit lead of the game at 12-2 with a basket from Jake Hargens with 13:09 left in the first half. Trailing 24-17, the Trojans went on a 7-2 scoring run to cut the Defenders’ lead to 26-24 after a pair of free-throws by Kenny Haynes with 5:41 to go before halftime. Dordt held Dakota State to two points for the remainder of the first half, ballooning their lead to 43-26 by halftime.

DU shot 53.1 percent from the field in the first twenty minutes (17-of-32 field goals) compared to DSU 30 percent (9-of-30 field goals). Dakota State could get no closer than 13 points at 57-44 after a 3-pointer by Brayden Pankonen (assisted by Japjit Gill) with less than 14 minutes remaining in the game. Dordt outscored Dakota State 31-13 in the final 13:40of the game to secure the victory. The Defenders scored 45 second-half points compared to the Trojans 31 points. Ethan Slaathaug led Dakota State with 16 points on his 7-of-14 field goal shooting. He also pulled down seven rebounds (tied career-high). Mison Coilton added 13 points and four rebounds off the bench. Edwards and Pankonen each tallied six points for DSU. Pankonen had four rebounds. Gill dished out four assists and grabbed four rebounds. Isaac Sumption, Calvin Payne, and Tanner Campos each had three points.Emmanuel Akpan earned seven rebounds for the Trojans. Sumption, Payne, Gill, and Coilton each stole the ball once. Josh Lewis had two assists.

Bryce Coppock poured in 30 points for Dordt. He was 12-of-17 from the field and pulled down nine rebounds. He also had three assists and three steals. Lucas Lorenze had 19 points and five rebounds. Ty Van Essen had 10 points and seven rebounds off the bench. Luke Rankin had six points and seven assists. Ben Fairclough scored four points and collected six rebounds for the Defenders. DU shot 53 percent overall from the field (35-of-66) and 6-of-23 from the 3-point arc. DSU was limited to 33.3 percent from the field (22-of-66 field goals) and 8-of-31 from the 3-point line. The Defenders held a slim rebounding edge over the Trojans (42-39). Dordt outscored the Trojans 19-5 in points off turnovers and 52-28 inside the paint. DSU’s bench outscored DU’s bench 29-21.

Game recaps courtesy Dakota State Athletics

