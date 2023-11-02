Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Hormone replacement therapy could reduce dementia risk by 26%, study says

FILE - According to a new study, hormone replacement therapy could reduce the risk of dementia...
FILE - According to a new study, hormone replacement therapy could reduce the risk of dementia and Alzheimer's.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN Newsource) - A new study found hormone replacement therapy could protect the female brain from Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, but only if hormones are taken when menopausal symptoms begin, usually when a woman is in her 40s and 50s.

According to the study, this reduced the risk of dementia by 26%.

On the other hand, if a woman started hormone therapy after the age of 65 or more than 10 years after the start of menopause, the risk of dementia rose.

The hormone estrogen is a “master regulator” that plays a key role in glucose uptake and metabolism. It also helps the brain rewire, reorganize and make new connections.

The study was published in the journal Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are still investigating what caused the massive explosion that literally blew her...
Daughter and sister of Humboldt house explosion victims reflects on tragedy
Lake County school nurse saves child's life
Third grader’s school nurse makes lifesaving discovery, mom says
First United Methodist Tree to be taken down, replaced with artificial tree
First United Methodist Tree to be taken down, replaced with artificial tree
Today would have been the 27th birthday for a Sioux Falls man whose life was cut short in a...
8th & St. Paul upgrade: Drivers still run 4-way stop in Sioux Falls
Nebraska law enforcement on the scene south of Allen, Tuesday night.
Nebraska man dies during standoff near Allen

Latest News

FILE - Cats aren't as aloof as some cat owners think, according to a study.
Cats have nearly 300 distinct facial expressions, study says
FILE - Visitors wearing masks ride on a roller coaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain on its first...
Cedar Fair and Six Flags will merge to create a playtime powerhouse in North America
A suspect was stuck in a vehicle up in the air when police in Akron, Ohio responded to the scene.
Auto business workers use forklift to prevent theft suspect from escaping, video shows
In this undated photo provided by the Israeli military, Israeli armored personnel carriers move...
Diplomacy to pause fighting and ease siege intensifies as Israeli ground troops advance on Gaza City