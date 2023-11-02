Avera Medical Minute
Noem holds signing ceremony for gaming compact between state & Rosebud Sioux Tribe

Gov. Kristi Noem held a signing ceremony for the Gaming Compact between the state of South...
Gov. Kristi Noem held a signing ceremony for the Gaming Compact between the state of South Dakota and the Rosebud Sioux Tribe in Pierre on Thursday.(Office of Gov. Kristi Noem)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem held a signing ceremony for a gaming compact between the state of South Dakota and the Rosebud Sioux Tribe in Pierre on Thursday.

This Gaming Compact was signed after nearly three years of discussion and negotiation.

It is a ten-year agreement that allows the tribe to access more gaming machines.

“It’s a long time coming,” said President Scott Herman. “Our last compact was done in 2009, so it’s been about 14 years.”

“The Rosebud Sioux Tribe is growing the South Dakota economy. We seek to create new jobs and revitalize our casino near Valentine, Nebraska,” said President Herman. “South Dakota agreed to increase machine numbers to create more job opportunities for our tribe.”

“Gaming, hospitality and tourism equals economic activity,” said President Herman.

“It is a new beginning and a new partnership that is built on relationships,” said Gov. Noem.

The signing ceremony and remarks can be viewed below.

