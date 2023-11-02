Avera Medical Minute
November 1st Plays of the Week

Top Plays from Soccer, Volleyball and Football
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Nov. 2, 2023
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Northern State’s Alexus Townsend didn’t just make some great saves against Augustana, she also collected this one off the crossbar to keep the clean sheet.

You’ve got to pay attention when SMSU’s Alisa Bengen is on the court, taking the second hit and turning it into the kill as the Mustangs pick up another win.

Canton’s Matt Anderson turned on the jets and couldn’t be caught, taking the punt and taking to the house for a 65 yard score.

Sioux Falls Jefferson’s Isabel Simmons came to the game with a great effort, not giving up on the kill and getting the point for the Cavaliers.

And our top spot this week goes to South Dakota State’s Amar Johnson, scoring two touchdowns on the ground in the Jackrabbits’ win over South Dakota.

And those are your plays of the week.

