‘NovemBurn’ returns to raise money through sideburns

The third annual “Novemburn for Hope” fundraiser has returned to benefit those seeking help for addiction, anxiety and depression through the 988 Lifeline.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The third annual “Novemburn for Hope” fundraiser has returned to benefit those seeking help for addiction, anxiety and depression through the 988 Lifeline.

You’re invited to grow out your sideburns this month to raise money for the Operation Hope Fund.

“We use this because we see a spike in some of these mental health issues right before the holidays, so it’s a good time to push that out — raise that awareness level right before the holidays. We want to think of that year-round. I know there’s so many great people in our community and many great organizations to help,” said Chief Jon Thum with the Sioux Falls Police Department.

Novemburn continues through the end of the month.

