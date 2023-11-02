Avera Medical Minute
Sanford NICU volunteers assist new parents by rocking and reading to babies

Volunteers at the Sanford NICU have a special job. Every day, they get to cuddle the tiniest patients.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
The volunteers read to them, rock them, and assist new parents when they can't be there.

The volunteers read to them, rock them, and assist new parents when they can’t be there.

According to the nurses, reading can provide premature babies with the soothing sounds of human voices during their early days.

Parents say having volunteers is very helpful when they need to run home or need a few minutes to get out of the hospital.

“It’s so nice to have someone to be able to rock with him, read with him, just give some loving when the parents can’t be here. Like when I have to go home for the day. I didn’t feel good a couple of weeks ago. It was nice to have the volunteers around to cuddle him since I wasn’t here for that,” said mom Karissa Meyer.

Dakota News Now Photojournalist Dave Hauck met with some volunteers and parents to learn more about the difference they can make in the NICU ward and the full story can be viewed in the video player above.

