SculptureWalk’s 2023 People’s Choice Award announced

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After nearly 1,500 votes cast in this year’s SculptureWalk People’s Choice Awards, a winner has been chosen.

Sioux Falls artist Cameron Stalheim’s bronze sculpture “Linger” takes the award.

“The City of Sioux Falls is incredibly lucky to have SculptureWalk bringing art out of the gallery and into the streets. I am honored to have my piece, ‘Linger,’ selected for People’s Choice,” says sculptor Cameron Stalheim. “This is a great motivator for me to pursue my passion and give back to the community. I look forward to continuing my participation with SculptureWalk and making Sioux Falls the city of sculpture.”

The piece will remain in front of Hello Hi into the spring.

The sculpture will be purchased by the City of Sioux Falls and moved to a more permanent location for all the enjoy in the future.

