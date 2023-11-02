Sioux Falls man receives new bike one day after rough accident

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Tuesday, a bike accident left a Sioux Falls man without his means of transportation and plenty of bumps and bruises, but just a day later, things look very different.

It hasn’t been a smooth ride for Gavin Ernst lately.

He had been going through some hardship, kicked off by multiple people in his life passing away in a short period. Things were finally looking up for a little while until he collided with another e-bike on his way to work.

“I was calm about it, but then I saw my bike and then I lost it,” Ernst said. “I just didn’t know what I was going to do. I started crying. I just lost it.”

Brandon Fey found Ernst after the accident. Fey is a fire investigator and inspector for Sioux Falls Fire Rescue and a CrossFit coach. Usually, he doesn’t coach in the mornings, but he did on Tuesday. From there, he went to work early and took a different route than usual.

Fey said that the other individual in the bike accident was shaken up but felt fine. Fey said that Ernst had a gash on his forehead and likely took the brunt of the accident. Ernst’s bike was basically snapped in half at the steering wheel.

After Ernst tried to get ahold of someone to pick him up, Fey offered to give him a ride.

He was in the right place at the right time.

“I picked up his broken bike and I threw it into my pickup and I got him in the car,” Fey said. “He was bleeding pretty good, so I grabbed the towel that I had in my pickup to clean him up and began our ride back to his apartment. I could really feel the heaviness of this individual, what he was going through.”

“If he [Fey] didn’t pull up, I don’t know what it would be like right now,” Ernst said.

Gavin’s story touched Fey’s heart and he wanted to help more, but Fey forgot to ask for the man’s name. He thought about Gavin all day.

Fey went back to the apartment where he dropped Gavin off and went door-to-door.

When Fey was knocking on doors in the apartment building, he finally reached the door of Ernst’s ex-girlfriend and 10-month-old child while Ernst was at the hospital getting checked out. After explaining how he wanted to check in on Ernst and his intention to help him get a new bike, Ernst’s ex-girlfriend provided his phone number.

Fey made a Facebook post to share the story and the goal of getting a new bike. After a quick phone call to Ernst in the waiting room, Ernst broke down after hearing about the money that had already been raised.

Less than a day later, $3,200 was already raised.

“I wasn’t expecting anything. I didn’t put any Cash App or Venmo or anything on there. I was just, ‘Hey, let’s just get this guy a bike,’” Fey explained. “Instantly I started having messages from people that I know, but people that I don’t really know.”

While still processing the accident, Ernst got an even bigger surprise. A community raising funds for a stranger, giving him a way to get to work and support his family.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Honestly, to anybody who helped, I just, I’d be down and out right now if it weren’t for them,” Ernst expressed. “For people to react the way that they did and come the way that they did, it’s mind-blowing. It’s just as shocking as the accident. It just shows the power of what one person can do when they want to help people.”

“Humanity is out there. Humanity is strong. People are looking for good. This world is absolutely crazy right now and people are grabbing onto anything that’s good,” Fey said.

What makes the story even more incredible is that Ernst later went to the hospital to get checked out and he luckily didn’t break any bones, but doctors found something in his lung from a scan.

They don’t know what it is yet, but if it wasn’t for the accident, it may not have been caught. Fey said that he would stay in contact with Ernst in case he needs anything else.

“If you think about it, for two bicycles to collide head-on, two random people going to two different places, what’s the chances of that? I’m a firm believer that you are at the right place at the right time. I have, for some reason, been in these situations before. I don’t know what it is. I don’t know what calls me there, but I know people need help,” Fey said.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.