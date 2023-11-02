Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate tribal headquarters placed on lockdown Wednesday

AGENCY VILLAGE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person has been arrested after an incident put the Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate tribal headquarters on lockdown Wednesday afternoon.

Details of the incident and the suspect have not been released by tribal officials.

In a letter posted on social media, the Tribal Chairman said the person responsible has been arrested.

