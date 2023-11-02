Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate tribal headquarters placed on lockdown Wednesday

One person has been arrested after an incident put the Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate tribal headquarters on lockdown Wednesday afternoon.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AGENCY VILLAGE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person has been arrested after an incident put the Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate tribal headquarters on lockdown Wednesday afternoon.

Details of the incident and the suspect have not been released by tribal officials.

In a letter posted on social media, the Tribal Chairman said the person responsible has been arrested.

Stay with Dakota News Now for any updates to this story as they become available.

Further Reading: Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate Tribe embracing an opportunity for loved ones

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are still investigating what caused the massive explosion that literally blew her...
Daughter and sister of Humboldt house explosion victims reflects on tragedy
Lake County school nurse saves child's life
Third grader’s school nurse makes lifesaving discovery, mom says
First United Methodist Tree to be taken down, replaced with artificial tree
First United Methodist Tree to be taken down, replaced with artificial tree
On Tuesday, a bike accident left a Sioux Falls man without his means of transportation and...
Sioux Falls man receives new bike one day after rough accident
Today would have been the 27th birthday for a Sioux Falls man whose life was cut short in a...
8th & St. Paul upgrade: Drivers still run 4-way stop in Sioux Falls

Latest News

Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Thursday Team Weather
Sioux Falls artist Cameron Stalheim’s bronze sculpture “Linger” takes the award.
SculptureWalk’s 2023 People’s Choice Award announced
SculptureWalk’s 2023 People’s Choice Award announced
SculptureWalk’s 2023 People’s Choice Award announced
NovemBurn for Hope is a campaign being put on to raise money for The Link triage center in...
‘NovemBurn’ returns to raise money through sideburns
Augustana University offers new learning opportunities for nursing students