Slowly Warming up

Some Rain by the Weekend?
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 4:11 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to see a few clouds lingering in the northern portions of the area as we head through the rest of today. It’s going to be a little warmer today with highs ranging from the mid 40s in the north to the 50s in southern parts of the region. Clouds will continue to increase Thursday night and into Friday leading to some chances for light rainfall. Any rain we see will not amount to very much and with temperatures staying above freezing it’s going to stay as rainfall. Highs Friday will be in the 40s and 50s.

This weekend is looking pretty nice! Highs will be in the upper 40s and low 50s around most of the region. Some light rain will be possible on Saturday with slightly better chances on Sunday. Don’t forget -- Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend, so you set your clocks back one hour Saturday night!

We’re tracking chances for precipitation next Monday and Tuesday. Most of this should fall in the form of rain. While some snowflakes mix in, accumulations are not anticipated at this time. Highs next week will be in the 40s.

