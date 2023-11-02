South Dakota 988 breaking national trend for multiple calls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A recent study indicated only a quarter of individuals with severe psychological distress who have taken advantage of the 988 hotline would turn to the service again.

The team at Helpline Center saw the headline about the research and wanted to clear the air.

They said the data reported was accurate for South Dakota and that their team is working tirelessly to provide follow-ups for those battling mental health challenges.

“It’s certainly a national number, but we at the Helpline realize and recognize that we’re here for South Dakotans and we want to make sure that when they call 988, they realize it’s a South Dakotan answering that phone wanting to connect them and support them and provide that hope and resources when they’re going through those struggles,” said Vice President of Program Development for Helpline Center, Betsy Schuster.

Kendall Ward is one of the Crisis Councilors at Helpline Center, assisting others through their challenges. She took up the call to serve after going through her own mental health battles.

“There are times where there are stories and instances where we don’t feel comfortable talking to our friends and family about something, and then we feel isolated that we can’t talk to anybody about it,” Ward explained. “So having somewhere like 988 to call, to text, to chat with really puts people in a position where they don’t feel so alone.”

Kendall and the rest of the team at Helpline take pride in their follow-ups, reaching out to individuals after taking advantage of the service and continuing to offer resources.

“You’re not just a number. You’re not just someone that’s going to call in once,” Ward said. “We’re going to continue to pour into you as much as we can and give you those services that you need so that you continue to feel valued and heard and seen.”

One individual who has seen firsthand how Helpline Center makes a difference is Penny Kelly, whose close family has used their services.

“She had actually used it previously to do some talking and some texting back and forth to help with some depression issues that she has had,” Kelly explained.

One day, the situation worsened and she turned back to Helpline Center and made a call to 988.

“It was great that she was able to first of all talk and work through things in the beginning and not having to have someone or a crisis team come in, but when there was that immediate need and she needed that help, she was able to get that help right away,” Kelly said.

Kelly is thankful every day for the services that 988 offers to South Dakota.

“Knowing that person was able to get the help that she needed. Now she’s able to live her life, have friends, someday a family of her own, and we’re able to give her a hug,” Kelly expressed. “If she hadn’t made that call and they hadn’t helped her that night and sent a crisis team out to her, she very well might not be here.”

Kelly’s story of how her family member was saved after using 988 is just one of many success stories that Helpline Center has, but their staff is always working to break the stigma of reaching out for mental health support.

You can learn more about the 988 hotline at HelpineCenter.org/9-8-8.

Further Reading:

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.