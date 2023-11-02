Avera Medical Minute
Watch: Aberdeen police working to identify vehicle in hit-and-run

Thursday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Aberdeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash.

The APD posted a video on their Facebook page to ask the public for their help to identify the vehicle, saying they want to make contact with the driver “in reference to a hit and run crash.”

In the video, the vehicle can be seen backing into and hitting a fence.

Do you recognize this vehicle? We're looking to make contact with the driver in reference to a hit and run crash. If you have any information, please contact an officer by calling 605-626-7911 or privately messaging this page. Case# 23AP23350

Posted by Aberdeen, SD Police Department on Thursday, November 2, 2023

Aberdeen Police encourage anyone with information to call 605-626-7911 or message their Facebook page.

