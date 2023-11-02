Watertown woman sentenced for stealing from elderly person

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announced that a Watertown woman had been sentenced after pleading guilty to one count of Grand Theft.

36-year-old Danielle L. Johnson was sentenced in Codington County Circuit Court to a five-year suspended prison sentence, 60 days in county jail, three years probation, and ordered to pay $30,000 in restitution.

Johnson was indicted in 2022 for deceiving and stealing money from an elderly person between Nov. 2021 and Feb. 2022.

“This crime was committed against a vulnerable member of the community,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Thank you to the Legislature and Governor for supporting the Attorney General’s Elder Abuse team and to law enforcement and prosecutors for bringing resolution to this case.”

The Attorney General’s Elder Abuse Unit and the Watertown Police Department were involved in investigating the case. The Elder Abuse Unit also prosecuted the case.

So far in 2023, the Elder Abuse Unit has received 541 referrals and is currently investigating 41 cases.

