Western Christian advances, Boyden Hull done at Iowa State Volleyball Tournament

Wolfpack sweep into championship while Comets eliminated in semi’s
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 12:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORALVILLE, IA (Dakota News Now) -The Western Christian Wolfpack moved up the Class 3-A this year as defending champs in 2-A and still made the State Volleyball Tournament for the 23rd consecutive year. And they will play in the finals Thursday against top-seed Mount Vernon after winning the semi-final match over Inion Community 3-0. Keana Wynja with 15 and Shayna Van Dyken with 13 kills led the way for the Wolfpack although both afterwards it was truly a team effort.

“Our whole team was just flowing super well today. It wasn’t just one person, we all played so good and we all played together and we played our game. We were just flowing all day. It was so fun,” said Keana Wynja. ”It was so fun today. I loved it. We clicked really well today, I thought our passing went really really well and our setting and then we just finished it. We finished balls really really well today,” said Shayna Van Dyken.

As for the Comets of Boyden Hull, they simply ran into a red-hot Holy Trinity Catholic team that won the semi-final match in 3 sets to finish up the season in Class 1-A. B/H ends the season with a 22-12 record.

Western Christian takes a 32-13 record into the championship match with the Mount Vernon Mustangs who are 35-4.

Augie hockey coach really happy with how his team responded in Colorado after slow start
Dordt gets sweep of Dakota State in NAIA Basketball at Sanford Pentagon
