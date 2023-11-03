Avera Medical Minute
2 Sioux Falls women sentenced for roles in methamphetamine and fentanyl conspiracy

Thursday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week, a US District Judge sentenced two Sioux Falls women who pled guilty to charges of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance.

35-year-old Kessara Mikkelson was sentenced to 19 years and seven months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, and was ordered to pay a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

31-year-old Asia Gunhammer was sentenced to 10 years and six months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, and was also ordered to pay a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

A federal grand jury indicted Mikkelson and Gunhammer in June 2023. Mikkelson pleaded guilty on July 25, 2023, and Gunhammer pleaded guilty on July 20, 2023.

Both were involved in a large-scale methamphetamine and fentanyl distribution network that originated in California.

The source of the supply, Terry Morris, Jr., was also indicted and is currently incarcerated in a California state prison, with his sentencing set for Nov 13, 2023.

Mikkelson was responsible for organizing and handling over 100 pounds of methamphetamine and 25,000 fentanyl pills during her involvement.

Gunhammer was one of the known sub-distributors for Mikkelson.

The case was investigated by the FBI, Sioux Falls Police Department, and Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant US Attorney Mark Hodges prosecuted the case.

