Abortion amendment sponsors warned about alleged violations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley warned the sponsor of a proposed constitutional amendment of illegal actions taken by petition circulators, based on evidence received by the Attorney General’s Office.

In a letter sent this week to Rick Weiland, the sponsor of the proposed constitutional amendment “An Initiated Amendment Establishing A Right To Abortion In The State Constitution,” Jackley warned about complaints and concerns raised during the petition process to his office. Jackley wrote that the Attorney General’s Office has received video and photographic evidence purporting to show unattended petitions, evidence including video indicating petition signatories may have signed more than once, and evidence of petition circulators providing misleading information to the public.

Jackley also noted that the letter served the purpose of making Weiland aware of the complaints, and to provide the opportunity to address them in order to avoid or lessen potential challenges during the petition certification process. Also copied in the letter was South Dakota Right to Life.

Speaking with Dakota News Now on Thursday, Jackley said he’s sometimes asked to review the petition process of proposed constitutional amendments and initiated measures, to ensure that all state laws and guidelines are followed.

“The law is very clear that it requires the petition circulator to sign off that it was signed in their presence. So the legislature’s deemed it important, and it’s important to the Secretary of State when [Monae Johnson] will be making the ultimate determination of whether or not it goes on the ballot,” Jackley said. “Those are things that as Attorney General from time to time, I’ve been asked to enforce. I think it’s great to get the word out to be sure you know what you’re signing. We are fortunate in South Dakota that we have a petition process. We just want to make sure that it’s done right.”

Groups opposed to the amendment claim these violations have been happening where circulators have been trying to get signatures. State Representative Jon Hansen is the co-chair of Life Defense Fund, a campaign against the proposed amendment. He said he was thankful for the warning letter sent by Jackley.

“We’re just grateful that the Attorney General has admonished these petition circulators for their violations of the law. We’ve seen them out there, they’re gathering signatures without a witness, which is a violation of South Dakota law. They’re even telling people in some cases it’s okay to sign the petition twice, which is an obvious violation of South Dakota law. They’re not giving people required information, like the [Attorney General’s] explanation that you’re required to give under South Dakota law when somebody signs the petition,” Hansen said. “So these are all clear violations of South Dakota law.”

But Weiland, the sponsor of the proposed amendment, is skeptical of the claims by groups like Life Defense Fund. He said their circulators have been the target of opposition protestors, following them around and hindering them from doing their jobs.

“We have several hundred people out collecting signatures, mostly young women, who hand out explanations of what the Attorney General says our amendment would do if it passes. They’re being followed by anti-choice, anti-democracy protestors who are literally following them around town and getting in the way of their work and people who want to sign our petition. A lot of times, they’re calling them baby killers,” Weiland said.

Weiland said the evidence of the allegations in Jackley’s letter needs to be made available to him and the amendment’s campaign to check their legitimacy, and whether or not any action needs to be taken by them.

“Send us the material. Show us the evidence that you’ve been provided. Obviously, we didn’t get that from the official complaint and the South Dakota Right to Life committee,” Weiland said. “We’ll respond appropriately once we see the evidence and the allegations that have been made, and whether or not there’s any credibility to them. I think that Attorney General Jackley, like us, is very concerned about the integrity of this process.”

Weiland said they train their petition circulators to follow state law, and make sure to hand out slips of paper with the Attorney General’s title and explanation of the proposed amendment. The handouts also include information about the proposal, list Weiland as the sponsor and the campaign’s contact information, and information about how much each circulator gets paid.

Title: An Initiated Amendment Establishing a Right to Abortion in the State Constitution Explanation: This initiated amendment establishes a constitutional right to an abortion and provides a legal framework for the regulation of abortion. This framework would override existing laws and regulations concerning abortion. The amendment establishes that during the first trimester a pregnant woman’s decision to obtain an abortion may not be regulated nor may regulations be imposed on the carrying out of an abortion. In the second trimester, the amendment allows the regulation of a pregnant woman’s abortion decision, and the regulation of carrying out an abortion. Any regulation of a pregnant woman’s abortion decision, or of an abortion, during the second trimester must be reasonably related to the physical health of the pregnant woman. In the third trimester, the amendment allows the regulation or prohibition of abortion except in those cases where the abortion is necessary to preserve the life or health of the pregnant woman. Whether an abortion is necessary during the third trimester must be determined by the pregnant woman’s physician according to the physician’s medical judgment. Judicial clarification of the amendment may be necessary. The Legislature cannot alter the provisions of a constitutional amendment.

While Weiland waits for a response from the Attorney General’s Office, Hansen said Life Defense Fund will be getting ready to check and verify the signatures turned in themselves.

“If they are able to submit enough petitions to put this on to the ballot, before that’s certified, we will do our own verification to make sure that these signatures are legitimate,” Hansen said.

Weiland said this effort is just the amendment’s opposition groups trying to prevent it from reaching next year’s general election ballot by stopping it before it reaches a vote and taking away the voice of the public.

“I think what’s really going on here is they’re trying to cast as much doubt as they can and discredit the effort that we’re taking, which is nothing more than to give people the option to weigh in on what reproductive healthcare freedom they want,” Weiland said.

In response to Jackley’s letter, Weiland sent his own response on Thursday, requesting that the evidence turned over to the Attorney General’s Office also be shared with them.

