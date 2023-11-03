Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Astronaut who played role in Apollo program dies

Apollo astronaut Thomas "Ken" Mattingly has died, NASA announced.
Apollo astronaut Thomas "Ken" Mattingly has died, NASA announced.(Source: NASA/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Apollo astronaut Thomas Kenneth “Ken” Mattingly died at age 87 on Tuesday, NASA announced in a news release.

Born in Chicago, he graduated from Auburn University in 1958 and started his career with the U.S. Navy before joining the Air Force Aerospace Research Pilot School.

NASA chose him to be part of the astronaut class in 1966.

Mattingly was exposed to rubella just before the launch of Apollo 13.

Instead of going into space, he stayed on Earth, providing key real-time decisions to successfully bring home the stricken spacecraft and its three crewmembers.

Gary Sinise played the role of Mattingly in the 1995 film “Apollo 13.”

He later had a seat on the Apollo 16 mission and commanded two space shuttle missions as well before resigning from NASA in 1985.

NASA administrator Bill Nelson paid tribute to Mattingly, saying in part, “NASA astronaut TK Mattingly was key to the success of our Apollo Program, and his shining personality will ensure he is remembered throughout history.”

He is survived by an adult son, according to his NASA biography.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Authorities are still investigating what caused the massive explosion that literally blew her...
Daughter and sister of Humboldt house explosion victims reflects on tragedy
On Tuesday, a bike accident left a Sioux Falls man without his means of transportation and...
Sioux Falls man receives new bike one day after rough accident
First United Methodist Tree to be taken down, replaced with artificial tree
First United Methodist Tree to be taken down, replaced with artificial tree
Watertown woman sentenced for stealing from elderly person
Taylor Swift arrives at the world premiere of the concert film "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" on...
USD creates law course about Taylor Swift

Latest News

Dakota News Now is teaming up with Metro Sports TV to offer free-view livestreams of high...
LIVE at 5:45 p.m.: Metro Sports TV broadcasts O’Gorman vs. Harrisburg
This combination of photos shows Missy Elliott, from left, George Michael and Willie Nelson,...
Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow and Chaka Khan ready for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
A FedEx driver makes deliveries in Palatine, Ill., Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. On Friday, the...
US employers pulled back on hiring in October, adding 150,000 jobs in face of higher borrowing rates
Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
One dead in Walworth County crash
Palestinians look for survivors in the rubble of a destroyed building following an Israeli...
Blinken presses for pause in Gaza fighting on visit to Israel amid fears war could widen