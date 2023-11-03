Authorities provide update on August bomb threat to Flandreau Public School

FLANDREAU, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The suspects who called in a bomb threat to the Flandreau Public School, leading to the building being evacuated on the second day of the school year, have been identified.

Moody County Sheriff Troy Wellman made the announcement Thursday night on a Facebook livestream.

He said the suspects are juveniles, with one being from California, who met and planned the call through an online video game system.

Wellman also said the incident was possibly in retaliation to a bullying incident that happened last year.

No further information will be made available, due to the ages of the suspects.

