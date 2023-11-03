Christian-based tribal safe house opens in Pine Ridge

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An Oglala woman is spearheading an awareness campaign for a new children’s shelter in Pine Ridge. While plans are to expand in each of the nine South Dakota tribal nations, some tribes are choosing a different path.

When Genevieve Skidmore was running away from the Christian teachings of her family, she said she had an encounter with the “real Jesus.”

“And then when I was set free of all the addiction, all of the things I knew immediately that I had a call of God on my life,” Skidmore said.

That encounter led her to serve at Naomi’s House for Children in Arizona. Skidmore’s grandmother donated 600 acres on the Pine Ridge reservation for another Naomi’s House.

“There was a unanimous vote of acceptance for our faith-based ministry to operate on our land,” Skidmore said.

Skidmore added the tribal CPS services pick up the children and place them in Naomi’s House, where teachings of Christianity are offered.

“The “real Jesus,” because there’s been so much damage that has been done to First Nations people in the name of a misrepresented gospel,” Skidmore said.

Tribal members who attended Thursday’s meeting in Pierre were referred to as the “Kingdom Council” rather than the traditional tribal council.

We asked if children at Naomi’s House would be able to practice indigenous traditions, such as smudging.

“Well, usually even the social workers will come pick them up for traditional practices,” Skidmore said.

The Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate Tribe has another plan, using Covid funding to provide their own home for children, to teach them their ways.

“We’re able to keep our children in our own area and keep them culturally informed of their history,” said Alexandria Fancher-Lincoln, a member of the Sissteon Wahpeton Oyate Tribe.

Skidmore said sharing their Christian faith has been well-received in the past.

“Never had a child that didn’t want to participate, you know, just in the real worship to the Lord,” Skidmore said.

The Pine Ridge location housed four children on Thursday night.

