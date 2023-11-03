The District hosts 6th annual ‘Diamond in the Rough’ fundraiser

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 6th annual “Diamond in the Rough” fundraiser was held at the District on Thursday night.

Back in 2016, the Southeastern Directions of Life and the Minnehaha County Public Defenders created a partnership to help spread awareness for mental health and other dependencies of those in and out of the county jail, as well as to promote treatment over incarceration

The fundraiser is a celebration of the two organizations’ partnership.

“It helps the client connect with a case worker to help with housing, medication, management, and treatment for alcohol, and it helps the staff as well,” said Alternative Sentencing Specialist Debbie Faini.

The fundraiser included a silent auction, dinner and program, and a performance by Dueling Duo.

