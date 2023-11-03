Avera Medical Minute
Emily’s Hope awarded $30,000 grant to expand substance use prevention curriculum

A non-profit dedicated to removing the stigma of substance use disorder and increasing access to treatment and recovery received a three-year, $30,000 grant fro
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A non-profit dedicated to removing the stigma of substance use disorder and increasing access to treatment and recovery received a three-year, $30,000 grant from the South Dakota Community Foundation.

Angela Kennecke founded Emily’s Hope in memory of her daughter Emily, who died of an overdose at 21 years old.

The foundation has helped more than 200 people enter recovery and launched a substance use prevention curriculum for students K-5, which will be expanded to more schools across the state with the grant money.

“As we face increasing challenges due to substance use disorder and deadly fentanyl in the illicit drug supply. It is essential that we empower our young people with the knowledge and resources they need to make healthy choices,” said Kennecke. “This grant will go a long way in helping us to achieve that goal.”

For more information on Emily’s Hope, go to EmilysHope.Charity.

