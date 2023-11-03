Avera Medical Minute
A Few Morning Showers, Nice Temps Stay this Weekend

Some More Rain this Weekend
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We have a few sprinkles and showers this morning that are on their way out of here. We’re going to keep the cloud cover around through the rest of our Friday. This trend of tracking light rain will stick as more rain chances will move in Friday night and into Saturday morning. Highs will be in the 40s north and 50s south today.

This weekend is looking pretty nice! Highs will be in the upper 40s and low 50s around most of the region. Some light rain will be possible on Saturday with slightly better chances on Sunday. Don’t forget -- Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend, so you set your clocks back one hour Saturday night!

We’re tracking chances for precipitation next Monday and Tuesday. Most of this should fall in the form of rain. While some snowflakes mix in, accumulations are not anticipated at this time. Highs next week will be in the 40s.

