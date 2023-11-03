Hunting season elevates risk of heart attack and stroke

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While hunting is a great way to get outside and be active, there are some health risks that come with it. Sanford cardiologist Dr. Tom Stys discussed these risks with Dakota News Now.

Dr. Stys outlines what these risks are, how they happen, and what about hunting elevates those risks. He also detailed symptoms and what to do if you feel those symptoms while hunting.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.