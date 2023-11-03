Lincoln County to face extra costs, lawmakers may help

LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The proposed site for the new state prison in rural Lincoln County has seen pushback from nearby residents and calls for more transparency from the state, and a new concern from County Commissioners has them in conversation with state lawmakers.

Without an official plan from the state, rumors have swirled about many potential impacts that the proposed prison may have on the surrounding area. One of those

“I think I’ve had more contacts on this particular prison situation than we had when we were going through that turmoil about whether to put windmills in Lincoln County or not,” said Lincoln County District 5 Commissioner Jim Schmidt.

There are several concerns raised and a few answers from the state at this time when it comes to the new men’s prison. Schmidt said that one of the concerns he has is the potential that the county would face extra costs to defend incarcerated individuals in court.

“It does have some real financial implications as far as our budget is concerned because we don’t have any extra money to pass around at all,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt has talked with state lawmakers to see if there’s interest in helping counties with financial obligations. So far, those conversations have been positive.

“I’m all in favor of that. Whether the legislature chooses to want to join that or not, I hope that there is legislation that will try to address that,” Schmidt said.

Sioux Falls Representative Greg Jamison said that he has not heard directly from other lawmakers on potential legislation, but he has heard the same rumblings about the growing interest to do so.

“I think when you consider any additional cost that may be incurred to a county or municipality or having a new prison built in their area, I think you’ll see most legislators are going to be receptive to helping and participating in trying to make that new prison happen without causing a burden for anybody,” Jamison said.

Jamison added that if anything is introduced, he would need to evaluate it. Either way, without official plans presented by the state, legislation might not be needed.

While progress on the project is unknown, he believes he knows the state’s next step.

“I think what’s happening today as we speak is doing their preliminary work and due diligence to determine whether or not construction on that ground will work, some soil samples and other things,” Jamison said.

We reached out to the Department of Corrections for any sort of update on the plans and did not receive a response.

Schmidt said that if this is officially the spot for the new prison, he believes it will be “a couple years” until they can break ground.

