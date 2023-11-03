Mogen’s Heroes celebrating a milestone while helping the community

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Saturday night, a Sioux Falls-based band is celebrating its 45th anniversary at the Holiday Inn City Centre.

Mogen’s Heroes will play from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and the concert is free to attend, but donations are encouraged. All proceeds will go to the Salvation Army of Sioux Falls.

“So this is going to be a big fundraiser for us,” said Salvation Army Development Director Natasha Letcher. “We actually got off the phone with a donor this morning that’s willing to do a $5,000 match. We can raise 5,000 at the event. They will match us with another $5,000 donation. So that’s going to be pretty big for us.”

