Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Mogen’s Heroes celebrating a milestone while helping the community

Saturday night, a Sioux Falls-based band is celebrating its 45th anniversary at the Holiday Inn City Centre.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Saturday night, a Sioux Falls-based band is celebrating its 45th anniversary at the Holiday Inn City Centre.

Mogen’s Heroes will play from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and the concert is free to attend, but donations are encouraged. All proceeds will go to the Salvation Army of Sioux Falls.

“So this is going to be a big fundraiser for us,” said Salvation Army Development Director Natasha Letcher. “We actually got off the phone with a donor this morning that’s willing to do a $5,000 match. We can raise 5,000 at the event. They will match us with another $5,000 donation. So that’s going to be pretty big for us.”

Dakota News Now Photojournalist Dave Hauck caught up with the band and you can watch the full story in the video player above.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are still investigating what caused the massive explosion that literally blew her...
Daughter and sister of Humboldt house explosion victims reflects on tragedy
Watertown woman sentenced for stealing from elderly person
On Tuesday, a bike accident left a Sioux Falls man without his means of transportation and...
Sioux Falls man receives new bike one day after rough accident
First United Methodist Tree to be taken down, replaced with artificial tree
First United Methodist Tree to be taken down, replaced with artificial tree
Taylor Swift arrives at the world premiere of the concert film "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" on...
USD creates law course about Taylor Swift

Latest News

This combination of photos shows Missy Elliott, from left, George Michael and Willie Nelson,...
Elton John, Olivia Rodrigo and Carrie Underwood hope to add to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame electricity
Saturday night, a Sioux Falls-based band is celebrating its 45th anniversary at the Holiday Inn...
Mogen’s Heroes celebrating a milestone while helping the community
Christian based tribal safe house opens on Pine Ridge Reservation
Christian-based tribal safe house opens in Pine Ridge
An Oglala woman is spearheading an awareness campaign for a new children’s shelter in Pine...
Christian based tribal safe house opens on Pine Ridge Reservation