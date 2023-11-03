New Harrisburg offices to house Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Corp.

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Harrisburg Chamber of Commerce and Harrisburg Economic Development Corporation (HEDC) held a ribbon cutting Thursday afternoon for the opening of their new office building in the Creekside Business Center

The space will bring the two groups together to continue supporting local development within Harrisburg.

“Moving over to here, this location, we are more visible and more welcome and hopefully people want to come in and talk to us,” said Lisa Zens, Executive Director for HEDC.

Harrisburg has seen record population growth in recent years. The Chamber and HEDC believe the new space can help facilitate the growth.

