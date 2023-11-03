One dead in Walworth County crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person has died after a crash near Selby on Thursday afternoon.

The Department of Public Safety reports that a 2007 Peterbilt, hauling a loaded cattle trailer, was traveling southbound on US 83 near MM 199. A Ford F-250 was traveling northbound on US 83.

At 1:22 p.m., the vehicles collided head on. The Ford left the roadway and came to rest in the ditch. The Peterbilt rolled onto the driver’s side before coming to a stop.

The 56-year-old male driver of the 2018 Ford F-250 sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Seatbelt use is under investigation.

The 30-year-old male driver of the 2007 Peterbilt did not sustain injury. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The names of the persons involved have not been released pending notification of family members.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

