Parkston football team has been working hard to make it back to the 9-AA Championship

PARKSTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Tomorrow is semi-final night with several intriguing match-ups. Although in 9-AA, it feels like a pair of championship games.

The Parkston Trojans have been ranked #1 most of the season after losing in the title game last year. And as photo journalist Dave Hauck found out, this year’s team has been motivated to get one more win this time.

STORY

Parkston Football Coach Matt Grave says, “We sat down and talked as a team and kind of decided what our identity was. We had some young kids really buy in. We had some good classes with big numbers and come through and they did a great job of leading and understanding that it’s team, no self. We’ve got to do little things right. We can’t do it multiple times just to get it right one time. They did a great job of just opening up their arms It’s really been a blessing that these guys have put a lot of time and hard work in over the summer and the last few years. And now they’re kind of getting some recognition which is great to have for them.”

Parkston Senior Luke Bormann says, “Everything starts with our defense. We always say bend do break and we try not to let anybody score ever. So when you feed off that energy it makes it a lot easier on the offensive end.”

Bryan Jervik, Parkston Senior says, “Something had to translate or something would show. All of our seniors have put in so much work. Our linemen have put in so much work, everyone. It’s starting to show more and more each week I feel like and it’s just really good to see. "

Grave says, “It’s been awesome just to be a part of this. I do think we have a very talented team. We’ve got a little bit of size and a little bit of speed. But the biggest thing is we communicate well. We play for each other and realize that.”

Jervik says, “It would mean the world, not even just for us. It’s way bigger than us and that’s what we’ve realized this year that it’s way bigger than us. It’s for the community, it’s for the kids that look up to us that play football on the field and at recess. It would just mean the world to us.”

Bormann says, “It’s something we’ve been thinking about for ten plus years bringing something home to this community. So I think that would be the biggest thing. But we just have to take it one week at a time.”

Grave says, “These last two seasons we’ve had the talented team to really do that.”

Bormann says, “Let the cards fall as they will.”

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.