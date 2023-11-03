Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Presidential Candidate Ron DeSantis campaigns in Onawa, IA

DeSantis in Onawa, Iowa
DeSantis in Onawa, Iowa
By Clayton Anderson
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONAWA, Iowa (KTIV) - With about ten weeks until the Iowa Caucuses, presidential candidates continue to crisscross the state stumping for support.

On Friday, Nov. 3, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis campaigned in Onawa.

DeSantis is tied for second in the latest Des Moines Register poll of likely Republican caucusgoers. But he still trails former President Donald Trump by 27 points.

DeSantis says he plans to gain traction by doing the “full Grassley.” That’s a nod to U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley’s policy of visiting all 99 Iowa counties every year. So far, DeSantis has visited over 80 of them.

“Ultimately, what I found common thread throughout Iowa, people want somebody that’s going to fight for them, I will do that, just like I did in Florida,” said DeSantis while in Onawa Friday. “They also want somebody that’s going to win for them win the election, but then when the fights in Washington, so that we deal with the border, deal with the economy deal with crime deal with all the things that are plaguing this country.”

We asked one voter why he would support DeSantis over Trump in the Jan. 15 caucuses. He says some of Trump’s past comments have turned him away from the former president.

“I think he’s got a lot of the same ideas, but he’s going to present them in a gentlemanly or manly way. That’s not going to come off like it does with Trump,” said Ken Carlson of Onawa.

Next week, DeSantis will be back in Iowa. He’ll campaign in Des Moines Monday night, and in Davenport Tuesday morning

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are still investigating what caused the massive explosion that literally blew her...
Daughter and sister of Humboldt house explosion victims reflects on tragedy
Watertown woman sentenced for stealing from elderly person
On Tuesday, a bike accident left a Sioux Falls man without his means of transportation and...
Sioux Falls man receives new bike one day after rough accident
First United Methodist Tree to be taken down, replaced with artificial tree
First United Methodist Tree to be taken down, replaced with artificial tree
Gov. Kristi Noem held a signing ceremony for the Gaming Compact between the state of South...
Noem holds signing ceremony for gaming compact between state & Rosebud Sioux Tribe

Latest News

This combination of photos shows Missy Elliott, from left, George Michael and Willie Nelson,...
Sheryl Crow and Olivia Rodrigo kick off the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony
Mogen’s Heroes celebrating a milestone while helping the community
Mogen’s Heroes celebrating a milestone while helping the community
Saturday night, a Sioux Falls-based band is celebrating its 45th anniversary at the Holiday Inn...
Mogen’s Heroes celebrating a milestone while helping the community
Christian based tribal safe house opens on Pine Ridge Reservation
Christian-based tribal safe house opens in Pine Ridge