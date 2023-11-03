Robbery suspect caught sleeping in running car

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After a string of burglaries Thursday night, a suspect in Sioux Falls was caught sleeping in a stolen vehicle Friday morning.

According to Sioux Falls Police, 20-year-old Bryan Archambeau stole alcoholic beverages from a business near 49th Street and Louise Avenue at 9:45 p.m. on Thursday night. He was confronted, but showed a handgun and then left in a red Jeep Cherokee.

Later in the night, just before 3 a.m. on Friday morning, Archambeau pulled into the Freedom gas station on 25th and Minnesota. He pointed a gun at the clerk and proceeded to steal vape pens and more alcohol.

This morning at 7:30, police were called to the 1900 block of W. 22th Street for someone who had parked in a yard and was passed out in a running vehicle — he was a match to the robber.

He was initially detained, and they found out he had gone to Ramada on Lyons Ave. and grabbed keys that were left on a desk inside. He stole a car that was in the parking lot.

He was arrested, charged with two counts of Robbery, three counts of Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and Possession of a Stolen Handgun (the gun he had used was also stolen from an unlocked car on Oct. 24. He stole the truck, but the truck was recovered the next day. He kept the gun.)

