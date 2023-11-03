SDSU vs. NDSU Dakota Marker football rivalry bobblehead unveiled

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A bobblehead commemorating the rivalry between South Dakota State and North Dakota State was unveiled Friday.

The reveal of the limited-edition Dakota Marker bobblehead comes just ahead of the schools’ rivalry game on Saturday.

The bobblehead features the mascots from both schools — NDSU’s Thundar and SDSU’s Jack the Jackrabbit — along with a bobbling replica of the Dakota Marker.

The special edition bobblehead is being released in conjunction with the 115th meeting between the teams which is on Saturday, November 4th at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota.

South Dakota State enters the game undefeated with a record of 8-0 while North Dakota State enters with a 6-2 record. North Dakota State will look to give the Jackrabbits their first loss of the season and get revenge for last year’s loss in the National Championship game.

Information is provided by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, where the presale for the bobblehead is now open.

