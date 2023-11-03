Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls man arrested for firing gun at occupied vehicle with infant inside

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities have arrested a Sioux Falls man after he shot a parked vehicle with three occupants, including an infant, early Wednesday morning.

According to the Sioux Falls Police Department, around 12:10 a.m. on Wednesday, 19-year-old Manarion Timothy Douglas Fuse shot a gun at a parked car on North Drive before fleeing the scene.

A 17-year-old male, a 19-year-old female, and a one-year-old were inside the car at the time.

Officers discovered 13 shell casings on the scene. Bullets were found in the headrest and back of the child’s car seat.

The only injury was a bullet fragment that grazed the 17-year-old’s foot.

Officers with the violent crimes unit followed up and found Fuse’s vehicle near 85th and Minnesota at 8:00 p.m. Thursday. He still had the gun in his possession.

Fuse is charged with three counts of aggravated assault along with reckless discharge of a gun.

