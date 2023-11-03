Skyforce look to carry momentum from last year’s success to new season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -In another reminder that basketball season is right around the corner, the Sioux Falls Skyforce held their media day this afternoon at the Sanford Pentagon.

After getting the Skyforce back into the postseason for the first time in seven years, and falling one win shy of reaching the G-League Finals, third year head coach Kasib Powell has three veterans from last year’s squad back. Along with a talented group of newcomers that have them aiming to hang another championship banner in the Pentagon rafters.

Justin Champagnie, Skyforce Veteran says, ”We wanted it last year but we fell short. I feel like we’ve got a great team again this year and we can make a run at it. Just got to be consistent, stay disciplined, and go there and fight every day.”

Head Coach Kasib Powell says, ”This is a really versatile group. It’s going to be a tough group to guard, a tough group to play against. I think this could be a really good defensive team. This year we want to kind of up our ante a little bit on the offensive end, score a little bit more points lead the league in assists, but I think we have the team to do it.”

The Skyforce open the season a week from Saturday at the Pentagon against the Indiana Mad Ants.

