Top teams in Class “A” volleyball advance to SODAK 16 with wins

DELL RAPIDS and SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -In a great match-up for the right to move into next week’s SODAK 16, it was #4-A Madison at #2-A Dell Rapids at the Quarriers gym. And the Quarriers took advantage of the home crowd with a 3-0 win behind the power game of Madelynn Henry, Elin Schoenhard and their teammates. Audrey Nelson was outstanding again for the Bulldogs. It was much closer than the 3-0 score would indicate with DR winning 25-23, 25-17, 29-27.

And top-ranked SF Christian Chargers came into Thursday with 30 wins, but 21-5 Baltic stood between them and a spot in the SODAK 16 where teams then get seeded. Taylor Byl had 15 kills and Sidney Oostra 12 to lead the way as SFC also won in 3 sets 25-11, 25-12, 25-17.

The top 2 teams in Class “A” both advance to the SODAK 16 next Tuesday for A and B. The AA SODAK 16 is Thursday.

