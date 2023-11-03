Avera Medical Minute
Top teams in Class “A” volleyball advance to SODAK 16 with wins

#1 SF Christian and #2 Dell Rapids move on with wins
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DELL RAPIDS and SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -In a great match-up for the right to move into next week’s SODAK 16, it was #4-A Madison at #2-A Dell Rapids at the Quarriers gym. And the Quarriers took advantage of the home crowd with a 3-0 win behind the power game of Madelynn Henry, Elin Schoenhard and their teammates. Audrey Nelson was outstanding again for the Bulldogs. It was much closer than the 3-0 score would indicate with DR winning 25-23, 25-17, 29-27.

And top-ranked SF Christian Chargers came into Thursday with 30 wins, but 21-5 Baltic stood between them and a spot in the SODAK 16 where teams then get seeded. Taylor Byl had 15 kills and Sidney Oostra 12 to lead the way as SFC also won in 3 sets 25-11, 25-12, 25-17.

The top 2 teams in Class “A” both advance to the SODAK 16 next Tuesday for A and B. The AA SODAK 16 is Thursday.

