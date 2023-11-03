Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Western Christian wins another State Volleyball title, this time in Class 3-A

Wolfpack move up a class and win again!
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORALVILLE, IA (Dakota News Now) -The Western Christian Wolfpack have made the State Volleyball Tournament 23 consecutive years. But this year was a little more challenging after moving up from Class 2-A where they were defending state champs.

It didn’t seem to phase Tammi Veerbeek’s team. They rolled into Thursday’s title game with top-seeded Mount Vernon (35-5) and they beat the Mustangs in an epic match 25-23, 22-25, 25-22 and 25-18. Senior Shayna Van Dyke led the Pack with 20 kills and was followed by sophomore Keana Wynja with 13 and sophomore Scarlett Winterfeld with 12.

Winning state championships at Western Christian is nothing new, but this year was extra special for this group that finished with a 32-13 record.

“Wow, so much chills, tears. So much joy coming out of our hearts. It’s so much fun. We’re just so blessed to have this opportunity to win that last set and come out as state champs. There’s no better feeling like it,” said Keana Wynja, Western Christian senior.

“Crazy, I thought I’d never forget number 13, that was such an epic, iconic win, and now number 14 is gonna be just as special in my heart. A whole new group, young crew, intermixing new kids in, moving up to 3A.. I’ll never forget that, and then beating the dominant Mount Vernon with Chloe Meester... another one for the record books,” said Tammi Veerbeek, Western Christian volleyball head coach.

Such a storied history for Western Christian Volleyball, and they add to it taking the Class 3A crown. Their 19th overall state title and 14th for head coach Tammi Veerbeek.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are still investigating what caused the massive explosion that literally blew her...
Daughter and sister of Humboldt house explosion victims reflects on tragedy
Lake County school nurse saves child's life
Third grader’s school nurse makes lifesaving discovery, mom says
First United Methodist Tree to be taken down, replaced with artificial tree
First United Methodist Tree to be taken down, replaced with artificial tree
On Tuesday, a bike accident left a Sioux Falls man without his means of transportation and...
Sioux Falls man receives new bike one day after rough accident
Today would have been the 27th birthday for a Sioux Falls man whose life was cut short in a...
8th & St. Paul upgrade: Drivers still run 4-way stop in Sioux Falls

Latest News

Parkston football team wants to bring home state championship this time
Parkston football team has been working hard to make it back to the 9-AA Championship
Dell Rapids and SF Christian both advance to SODAK 16 in Class A Volleyball
Top teams in Class “A” volleyball advance to SODAK 16 with wins
Skyforce hope momentum from last year carries over into new season
Skyforce look to carry momentum from last year’s success to new season
Skyforce hope momentum from last year carries over into new season
Skyforce hope to carry momentum into new season