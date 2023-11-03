Western Christian wins another State Volleyball title, this time in Class 3-A

CORALVILLE, IA (Dakota News Now) -The Western Christian Wolfpack have made the State Volleyball Tournament 23 consecutive years. But this year was a little more challenging after moving up from Class 2-A where they were defending state champs.

It didn’t seem to phase Tammi Veerbeek’s team. They rolled into Thursday’s title game with top-seeded Mount Vernon (35-5) and they beat the Mustangs in an epic match 25-23, 22-25, 25-22 and 25-18. Senior Shayna Van Dyke led the Pack with 20 kills and was followed by sophomore Keana Wynja with 13 and sophomore Scarlett Winterfeld with 12.

Winning state championships at Western Christian is nothing new, but this year was extra special for this group that finished with a 32-13 record.

“Wow, so much chills, tears. So much joy coming out of our hearts. It’s so much fun. We’re just so blessed to have this opportunity to win that last set and come out as state champs. There’s no better feeling like it,” said Keana Wynja, Western Christian senior.

“Crazy, I thought I’d never forget number 13, that was such an epic, iconic win, and now number 14 is gonna be just as special in my heart. A whole new group, young crew, intermixing new kids in, moving up to 3A.. I’ll never forget that, and then beating the dominant Mount Vernon with Chloe Meester... another one for the record books,” said Tammi Veerbeek, Western Christian volleyball head coach.

Such a storied history for Western Christian Volleyball, and they add to it taking the Class 3A crown. Their 19th overall state title and 14th for head coach Tammi Veerbeek.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.